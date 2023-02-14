Hartford County seeing an uptick in Norovirus cases

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There has been an uptick in Norovirus cases in Hartford County.

More kids have been getting sick at school.

At Connecticut Children’s, doctors are seeing more kids coming in with gastrointestinal infections.

Norovirus is very contagious, and one school in West Hartford even had to be closed for cleaning.

Norovirus is commonly seen in the winter months.

The virus causes vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

“It’s incredibly contagious and that’s why it goes through schools, any facility that’s congregating people very easily, very readily and it affects children primarily,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, Physician in Chief at Connecticut Children’s.

You can get norovirus from:

Having direct contact with someone who’s infected

Consuming contaminated food or water

Touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth

“So in a school if a kid has Norovirus and they go to school, they pass it on to their peers and peers to peers they go home and pass it on to even their parents so unfortunately very common gastrointestinal infection that we see every winter time,” Salazar said.

Salazar said Connecticut Children’s is seeing an increase in the number of kids coming in with gastrointestinal infections.

Not all patients are tested for all diseases, but Salazar expects more kids to have Norovirus.

“I’m going to guess that between 15 and 20 percent of all the samples of all the kids that are coming in probably do have Norovirus. It seems to be higher than what we normally see,” said Salazar.

In West Hartford, the Kingswood Oxford School was closed on Friday for cleaning after more students than usual were out sick. The school reopened Monday and cleanings on campus have increased.

Proper hand washing is the best way to protect yourself and your kids.

“If you’re a mom or dad make sure your kids understand this. Younger kids and kindergarten, first grade and second grade. Obviously talking to our schools to make sure that they clean things better,” said Salazar.

The West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District said they are seeing a small rise in cases at schools and some long term care facilities.

School nurses are keeping a close eye on gastrointestinal infections.

The state Dept. of Education and Dept. of Public Health also said they’re aware of this and keeping a close eye.

