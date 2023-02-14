Juveniles charged after setting Wallingford playground on fire

Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Four juveniles are facing charges after a Wallingford playground was set on fire in October.
Police said it happened October 29, 2022 at Doolittle Park on South Elm Street.
The playscape was completely engulfed in flames, authorities said.
Police said the basketball court and a nearby porta-potty were also set on fire.
“The Wallingford Fire Marshall responded to the scene and determined that the fires were intentionally set,” said Wallingford police.
Authorities said four male juveniles were arrested for setting the fire.
All four are Wallingford residents, said police.
The juveniles were charged with criminal mischief first-degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief first-degree.
They are due in juvenile court in February.
Wallingford police said the cost to repair the playground is about $69,000.
“The Playground Replacement is going before the Wallingford Town Council tonight, the evening of February 14, 2023,” said police.
Wallingford Police Chief John Ventura said juvenile crime has increased in town about 165-percent from last year.
“We have been speaking with merchants in the Center Street and Simpson Court areas along with the Wallingford Public Library who have been inundated with juveniles who are causing issues for their establishments,” said Ventura, in a statement.
Complaints include juvenile theft, trespassing, vaping, and riding bikes in the road, Ventura said.