Juveniles charged after setting Wallingford playground on fire

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Four juveniles are facing charges after a Wallingford playground was set on fire in October.

Police said it happened October 29, 2022 at Doolittle Park on South Elm Street.

The playscape was completely engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Police said the basketball court and a nearby porta-potty were also set on fire.

“The Wallingford Fire Marshall responded to the scene and determined that the fires were intentionally set,” said Wallingford police.

Authorities said four male juveniles were arrested for setting the fire.

All four are Wallingford residents, said police.

The juveniles were charged with criminal mischief first-degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief first-degree.

They are due in juvenile court in February.

Wallingford police said the cost to repair the playground is about $69,000.

“The Playground Replacement is going before the Wallingford Town Council tonight, the evening of February 14, 2023,” said police.

Wallingford Police Chief John Ventura said juvenile crime has increased in town about 165-percent from last year.

“We have been speaking with merchants in the Center Street and Simpson Court areas along with the Wallingford Public Library who have been inundated with juveniles who are causing issues for their establishments,” said Ventura, in a statement.

Complaints include juvenile theft, trespassing, vaping, and riding bikes in the road, Ventura said.

You can read Ventura’s full statement below:

The arrest of the juveniles responsible for the destruction of the playscape puts some closure on the events of last year at Doolittle Park. There is an open bid for a surveillance system at Doolittle which closes on March 1st. We are confident that the company that is awarded the bid will provide the system we need to ensure the safety of our community while protecting Town property. Unfortunately, the issues with juvenile behavior in Town have not gone away but have increased 165 percent from this period last year. We have been speaking with merchants in the Center Street and Simpson Court areas along with the Wallingford Public Library who have been inundated with juveniles who are causing issues for their establishments. Complaints of theft, inappropriate behaviors, trespassing, vaping, and bicycles being used in a menacing manner both on and off the roadway are just a few of the complaints that have been received by this agency. Enforcement efforts by the Patrol Division have been increased and these efforts have been met with resistance by the juveniles we have been dealing with who continually disrespect the officers assigned to address the issues. In discussions with the Law Department and the Department of Youth and Social Services, we are looking to implement some initiatives to address these negative behaviors. A bicycle ordinance is being constructed to allow officers more enforcement options when dealing with the juveniles who constantly create traffic issues by riding in the middle of the roadway often in a dangerous manner. Also in coordination with Youth and Social Services, we have formed the Wallingford Juvenile Diversion Program which mirrors the Juvenile Review Board model to address the nuisance issues we are encountering in a formal process requiring both the parent and child to appear to speak directly to the negative behaviors. I understand the frustration of our business community and the citizens of this Town and the Wallingford Police Department is committed to addressing these juvenile issues and will do everything we can to curb the behaviors that have been plaguing the hardworking business owners who have already been through so much over the last three years.

