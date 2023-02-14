Man charged with DUI following crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - An Avon man has been charged with DUI after fleeing the scene of an accident Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6 P.M. this past Sunday, dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision at the I-84 Exit 39 off-ramp in Farmington.

Troopers observed two motor vehicles involved in an earlier collision upon arrival.

Through an investigation it was revealed that a 3rd vehicle, a BMW x5, fled the scene of collision.

Farmington Police Department later identified the fleeing vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the man behind the wheel of the BMW disregarded the lights and sirens.

The operator arrived at his residence shortly thereafter, and officers observed the individual fleeing into his home.

The man was detained a short time later and was identified as Jeffrey Gostyla, 54-years-old of Avon, CT.

Gostyla was asked to perform field sobriety tests, and he refused.

As a result of the investigation, he was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, following too closely resulting in an accident, and evading responsibility.

Gostyla was released on a $1,500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on March 6th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.