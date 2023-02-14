Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man dies in construction accident at ice cream plant

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident at the Edy’s Ice Cream Plant.(Staff)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man died Monday morning in a construction accident at an Edy’s Ice Cream Plant in Indiana, according to officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Emergency officials were called around 11:40 a.m. to respond to reports of a construction worker who was hit by a vehicle on the site.

Authorities said in a news release the man, who has not been identified, was on his phone and unaware of the construction vehicle backing up at the time of the accident.

The construction worker hit died at the scene, according to police.

Officials barricaded the area and said all construction is stopped until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was identified as Annellie Reed.
Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Rt. 5
Samuel Rivas.
Man assaulted several people, including a police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot
TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport prevented a Connecticut woman from...
Connecticut woman arrested with loaded gun at JFK International Airport
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT

Latest News

Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
LIVE: Police: 3 killed in Michigan State University shooting; suspect dead
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Open hearts, helping hands: Jill Biden’s valentine to US
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
The gun was detected among the carry-on items that the Southbury, Conn., man had in his...
Connecticut man arrested with loaded handgun at Westchester Airport
A homeowner in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said he is devastated after the City-Parish tore down his...
Man says workers mistakenly tore down his childhood home