Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Nearly 500,000 baby activity gyms recalled over choking risks

Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.(CPSC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly a half-million children’s activity gyms have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The problem with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym made by Skip Hop lies within the cloud decoration that clips onto it, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product has three raindrops that dangle from it by ribbons. Those raindrops can detach and then become choking hazards.

Skip Hop says consumers can fix the product by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors. They are encouraged to take a photo of the toy with them removed and send it to the company through its website.

Customers who do that will receive a $10 gift card and a free shipping code for any other product.

No injuries associated with detached raindrops have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was identified as Annellie Reed.
Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Rt. 5
Samuel Rivas.
Man assaulted several people, including a police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Valentine's Day will be sunny and breezy.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
Just before 3am, multiple officers were dispatched to what was reported to be a disturbance...
Three arrested after early morning fight at hookah lounge, firearms recovered

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University
Fallout continues following a girl's death from suicide after a beating by four teens was...
Superintendent resigns following New Jersey teen's suicide
Red Light Cameras
Public hearing to be held on potential red light camera program in Waterbury
Red Light Cameras
Public hearing to be held on potential red light camera program in Waterbury