Parents raise concerns about safety at Manchester schools

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Concerned Manchester parents spoke out at a Board of Education meeting Monday night after several concerning incidents at local schools.

Family members of students are asking for answers following several incidents involving weapons, and the assault of an assistant principal.

Parents aren’t only hearing about fights; bullying and other serious safety issues have occurred too.

Just this past Friday, the Bennet Academy assistant principal was taken to the hospital after being pushed to the ground by a student.

In January, a high school student was arrested and immediately expelled for carrying a loaded gun on school property.

A middle schooler fired a ‘splat gun’ at another student in another incident earlier this year.

A ‘splat gun’ fires water or gel based beads.

On top of all of these incidents, there has been a large number of fights between students.

Some Manchester Public School bathrooms have been locked during the school day as a result.

“The bullying, the fighting, the guns: you name it, we’ve had it”, said Kathy Hardigan, a grandmother of a Manchester Public Schools student.

Parents are pushing others to listen to their kids about what’s going on at school.

“My child shouldn’t have to learn how to regulate a bully who continues to get away with violent, offensive, and disruptive behavior while she’s trying to learn math”, one Manchester parent expressed to Eyewitness News.

The Board of Education heard about other issues regarding teacher’s safety, and students mental health.

Manchester officials say they are committed to working with students and parents to prevent incidents in the future.

