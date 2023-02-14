Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Parents raise concerns about safety at Manchester schools

Parents aren’t only hearing about fights; bullying and other serious safety issues have occurred too.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Concerned Manchester parents spoke out at a Board of Education meeting Monday night after several concerning incidents at local schools.

Family members of students are asking for answers following several incidents involving weapons, and the assault of an assistant principal.

Parents aren’t only hearing about fights; bullying and other serious safety issues have occurred too.

Just this past Friday, the Bennet Academy assistant principal was taken to the hospital after being pushed to the ground by a student.

In January, a high school student was arrested and immediately expelled for carrying a loaded gun on school property.

A middle schooler fired a ‘splat gun’ at another student in another incident earlier this year.

A ‘splat gun’ fires water or gel based beads.

On top of all of these incidents, there has been a large number of fights between students.

Some Manchester Public School bathrooms have been locked during the school day as a result.

“The bullying, the fighting, the guns: you name it, we’ve had it”, said Kathy Hardigan, a grandmother of a Manchester Public Schools student.

Parents are pushing others to listen to their kids about what’s going on at school.

“My child shouldn’t have to learn how to regulate a bully who continues to get away with violent, offensive, and disruptive behavior while she’s trying to learn math”, one Manchester parent expressed to Eyewitness News.

The Board of Education heard about other issues regarding teacher’s safety, and students mental health.

Manchester officials say they are committed to working with students and parents to prevent incidents in the future.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was identified as Annellie Reed.
Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Rt. 5
Samuel Rivas.
Man assaulted several people, including a police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot
TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport prevented a Connecticut woman from...
Connecticut woman arrested with loaded gun at JFK International Airport
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT

Latest News

An announcement late Monday night revealed that all judges of the New York based 2nd U.S....
Appeals court to reconsider transgender athlete lawsuit
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Parents aren’t only hearing about fights; bullying and other serious safety issues have...
Parents raise concerns about safety at Manchester schools
U.S. shoots down 3 unidentified objects
ANSWER DESK: What’s the deal with all of these flying objects?