Parishioners fighting to keep Norwich church open

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Parishioners of St. Mary Church in Norwich are fighting to keep the doors open.

The church has been around for more than 100 years. For 76 of them, Judy Donat has been a faithful parishioner.

“St. Mary’s has been in my blood, it is in my blood,” Donat said.

The beautiful stained glass windows remind her of her childhood. While what’s on the inside of those windows is holding up OK, it’s what’s on the other side that’s causing problems.

“We had an architect come and he said ‘I’m not comfortable even standing here looking at it,” St. Mary Church Pastor Fr. Robert Washabaugh said.

Fr. Washabaugh has been pastor of the church for seven years. Now, he’s facing one of his biggest challenges yet.

“We’re talking about a million and a half dollars before it’s all done,” Fr. Washabaugh said.

About $700,000 is needed to fix the falling facade of the church and another $700,000 to repair the bell tower.

Scaffolding is up around the tower and the front doors to the church are blocked off to keep churchgoers safe.

Now, the church is faced with a costly decision: either repair the church or find a new place to worship.

“It would probably be taken down and put into a landfill, the whole thing, and that’s very hard to imagine doing,” Fr. Washabaugh said.

If that were to happen, it would be devestating to parishioners like Arcangel Santiago. He’s heading up fundraising efforts to keep the doors open.

“If this building gets closed, where are we going to go,” Santiago said.

So far, about 800 families have received pledge cards in hopes of raising the money.

“(We are) engaging the community, getting the people together to get things going,” Santiago said.

Santiago and Donat agree that keeping the doors to St. Mary open is the best option.

“It’s so very, very important for the future generation coming in that they have a place to go to, to remember, to be baptized in, to make their First Communion in, their Confirmation in, their wedding, everything else,” Donat said.

To donate, click HERE.

