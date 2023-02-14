Public hearing to be held on potential red light camera program in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury could be the first city in Connecticut to employ red light cameras at dangerous intersections.

Eyewitness News first covered the bill a few weeks ago.

The state’s Public Safety and Security Committee is holding a public hearing Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. on the pilot program.

Green lights don’t mean much to Gaston.

The Waterbury veteran said he approaches every intersection in the city with caution, even if the light says it’s safe to hit the pedal.

“They’ll just shoot right through,” Gaston said.

The threat of a crash isn’t stopping drivers from blowing red lights, but maybe a ding to the bank account will.

“Its $50 with a $15 fee processing fee,” said Rep. Michael Digiovancarlo.

Digiovancarlo introduced a bill that would install red light cameras in the Brass City.

The cameras capture a 12-second video of cars running reds, sending a ticket to the address on file with the DMV.

“No points against your license, so again it’s more of a just trying to get people to stop at red lights,” said Digiovancarlo.

Waterbury police said the traffic division has dwindled from four officers to just two, and there’s a lot of ground to cover.

“Twenty to thirty intersections where we could sit an officer all day long and probably get violators,” Digiovancarlo said.

“Of the 20 to 30 problem intersections where would you rank this one?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Probably top 10,” Digiovancarlo said.

At the intersection of Pearl Lake Road and Hamilton Avenue, it took our camera about 15 minutes before we captured someone running a red.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said there’s also concerns along the East Main and Baldwin Street corridors.

“Using enforcement that’s available to us through these grants and taking complaints and answering them isn’t really helping us,” said Spagnolo.

Not everyone is in favor of the red light camera bill.

Eyewitness News has previously spoken to Connecticut Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, and their executive director said the solution should lie with making streets more pedestrian-friendly rather than increasing automated policing.

But some of the drivers behind the wheel are willing to give the technology a try.

“I think that’ll save a lot of lives and accidents,” Gaston said.

You can make your voice heard at a public hearing Tuesday before the state Public Safety and Security Committee.

It’s at 12:45 p.m. and you can either attend in person or over Zoom. For more information click here.

