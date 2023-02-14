Contests
Series of lights will be visible again over Connecticut skies

SpaceX launched 55 Starlink satellites Sunday, Feb. 12.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WFSB) – A series of lights that Connecticut residents reported seeing in the sky Monday night will be visible again on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News received several photos and videos from viewers of lights in the sky Monday:

The lights were Starlink satellites passing over Connecticut, and they will be visible again on Tuesday evening.

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said they will be visible around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for about five minutes.

The satellites will be moving from west to northeast, Slifer said.

“Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more,” the company said.

You can track Starlink here.

