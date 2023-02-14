Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Residents and students in East Lansing were urged to shelter in place Monday night following reports of two shootings at Michigan State University.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus just after 8:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported by police at IM East, a nearby fitness center, with multiple reported injuries.

The East Lansing Police Department urged residents to “shelter in place immediately” while the suspect allegedly remained at large on foot.

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours - including athletics, classes and all campus-related activities.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was identified as Annellie Reed.
Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Rt. 5
Samuel Rivas.
Man assaulted several people, including a police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Valentine's Day will be sunny and breezy.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
Just before 3am, multiple officers were dispatched to what was reported to be a disturbance...
Three arrested after early morning fight at hookah lounge, firearms recovered

Latest News

If you’re single in 2023, you might feel that deeply. Dating can be tough. But is all lost?
Using dating apps to find love in 2023
If you’re single in 2023, you might feel that deeply. Dating can be tough. But is all lost?
Using dating apps to find love in 2023
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Shots fired at Michigan State University campus
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Valentine's Day will be sunny and breezy.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!