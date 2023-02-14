Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Stone Academy plans to close its three campuses

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Stone Academy announced it will close its three campuses, according to the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

Officials said its campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven will shut down.

The Office of Higher Education did not say when the school’s last day will be.

According to the office, the state has several concerns with Stone Academy.

The concerns include pass rates, instructors who were not qualified to teach, and issues recording attendance.

The Office of Higher Education said it will help students who attended that need assistance.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was identified as Annellie Reed.
Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Rt. 5
Samuel Rivas.
Man assaulted several people, including a police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot
Meteorologist Mike Slifer shows the weather for Tuesday Feb. 14.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport prevented a Connecticut woman from...
Connecticut woman arrested with loaded gun at JFK International Airport

Latest News

SpaceX launched 55 Starlink satellites Sunday, Feb. 12.
Series of lights will be visible again over Connecticut skies
Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury open to golfers starting Tuesday
Meteorologist Mike Slifer shows the weather for Tuesday Feb. 14.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Many people are using dating apps to find love in 2023.
WEB VIDEO: Using dating apps to find love in 2023