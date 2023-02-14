Stone Academy plans to close its three campuses

(WFSB) – Stone Academy announced it will close its three campuses, according to the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

Officials said its campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven will shut down.

The Office of Higher Education did not say when the school’s last day will be.

According to the office, the state has several concerns with Stone Academy.

The concerns include pass rates, instructors who were not qualified to teach, and issues recording attendance.

The Office of Higher Education said it will help students who attended that need assistance.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

