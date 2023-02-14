Using dating apps to find love in 2023

(WFSB) - If you’re single in 2023, you might feel that deeply. Dating can be tough. But is all lost?

Eyewitness News spoke with a dating expert and a woman trying to date in the digital world to see what life is like for people looking for love.

Looking for love in 2023 could be as easy as picking up your phone.

Dating apps have become the norm, and professional match maker Maria Avgitidis said they’re not going anywhere.

“Now to not be online is to not have an email, it’s the equivalent,” said Avgitidis.

She also said people are literally tired of swiping.

“Dating has shifted dramatically in the last 30 years just on its own, I think there’s been like five different waves, and we’re currently experiencing extreme dating fatigue wave, you know where people just don’t want to spend any more time online they just want to go out, they want to go out on the date, and I do advise people if you’re online, no more pen pals, you have to use the dating apps as a method to go offline,” Avgitidis said.

Laura Thompson is a full-time nurse, going back to school and dating.

She said getting off the apps is sometimes hard to do.

“I think it’s a lot easier to dismiss people, you just kind of move on to the next person it’s like those dopamine hits when you’re swiping. It’s the same with a lot of the scrolling on the apps, you get those dopamine hits and you just move on to the next person,” Thompson said.

But people do have success online. A lot of it.

“I think it’s something like more than 60-percent of relationships started online. So that is the majority of how people meet,” said Avgitidis.

That’s digital dating, but for Thompson, she knows both digital and what experts call analog dating, and she said there are pros and cons to both.

“The analog dating, your circle can get pretty small. Or you know people so it’s harder to be like, oh yeah I can see myself with a romantic partner with this person. Versus the digital dating, your circle expands you get to see people, meet people who you wouldn’t necessarily meet versus if they’re just in a different town, if they’re in a different area, it can expand your circle a little bit better that way. Which is good, but then you know, those people don’t come with, their friends don’t get to tell you all their pros and cons before, you don’t get. Yeah they don’t come with a reference sheet,” Thompson said.

Avgitidis said there are other aspects of dating that have changed as well.

“I feel like a lot of first date rules went out the window after the 2016 election where people started talking a lot more about politics, because that is still a pretty big deal breaker in the U.S. for a lot of people,” said Avgitidis.

She said those deal breakers have also changed. Prior to 2016 the number one deal breaker in dating was always smoking. Now smoking is number 2 for most people.

“After the 2016 election it became politics and political compatibility. After 2020, in fact in 2021, the next big deal breaker was are you vaccinated, and it wasn’t just us. Ok Cupid, Hinge, a lot of online dating apps started coming out with emojis that showed if you were vaccinated or not. So that became the new deal breaker. Now in 2023, and this actually started in the summer of 2022, the new deal breaker and it was across the spectrum: is your stance on a woman’s right to full healthcare,” Avgitidis said.

As people get more comfortable coming out of the pandemic, more casual dates have taken over dinner and cocktails.

If you’re one of the people swiping for a soulmate, experts say put the phone down, hold your friends accountable, and go out.

“I think it’s going to get better. I think part of it is, you know when you go out with friends and everything I think people do tend to stick with just their friend group, we don’t go off and mingle with other people at the bar like you used to so, but I think coming out of the pandemic maybe that’ll start to get better again and you can meet people that way and then maybe we’ll all get a little bit more patience and not just write off someone for an awkward comment,” said

