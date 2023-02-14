Contests
Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury open to golfers starting Tuesday

(KNOP)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Western Hills Golf Course is open to golfers beginning today, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary announced.

The course will be open as long as the weather allows, officials said.

Tee times for the 18-hole course are available on a first come, first serve basis, the mayor’s office said.

For more information click here or call 203-755-6828.

Channel 3 meteorologist Mike Slifer said the mild weather will continue this week, with a chance for temperatures in the 60s on Thursday.

