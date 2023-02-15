Co-owners arrested for selling items with illegal amount of THC at Smoke + Mart

ENFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - According to Enfield police, the co-owners of Smoke + Mart in Enfield were arrested for selling items illegal due to their THC content.

Police and the Department of Consumer Protection conducted an inspection at the Smoke + Mart on 169 Elm St. on Feb. 14.

The co-owners Traiq Mehmood, 32, and Waqas Ali, 30, were found to be in possession of 1,075 items illegal to sell because of a high THC amount.

The value of the items that DCP confiscated from the location was a range between $25,000 to $30,000.

Police and DCP initially started the inspection via a referral of concern over some products that were being sold.

This concern is following the recent issue of kids not being able to discern candy from THC gummies.

The business’ license to sell THC products has also been suspended pending an administrative review process.

