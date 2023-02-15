Be aware, it’s hard to tell the difference between candy and THC gummies

NEWINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A heads up to parents! It’s hard to tell this difference between candy and THC gummies sold at almost every convenience store in Connecticut.

Whether they’re getting it by accident or on purpose, it’s important parents are able to identify the difference between them.

THC gummies sold at Fine Fettle Dispensary come in discrete packaging similar to a pill bottle.

The product itself outside the container could easily be mistaken as a sour coated candy.

Paolo Amenta is the Assistant Manager and Pharmacist at Fine Fettle Dispensary who commented that if left out in a zip lock bag it can be misleading.

Amenta said, “I think the imprint and container itself are the best identifier.”

Convenience stores are selling Delta 8 THC gummies with packaging mirroring traditional candy.

“You could absolutely come across a gummy that you know just looks like any typical starburst,” said Amenta.

Channel 3 asked people shopping at Neighborhood Smoke & Vape if they can tell the difference between an edible and an actual candy.

Many mentioned that it was hard to tell the difference

Just days ago, Attorney General William Tong sued 5 Connecticut retailers for alleged violations of illegally selling Delta 8 THC products.

They have more THC than what’s legally allowed.

Some products seen in gas stations aren’t as regulated as one would find in a dispensary setting.

For parents who are worried their child may get access to THC gummies, Amenta says to check candy for a THC imprint.

It’s important to inform kids to look for product labels, and parents that use edibles to treat it as medication, locked up.

Amenta said, “If a child is consuming 5-7 gummies, it can have a significant effect.”

This effect could land a child in the hospital and even in trouble with the law.

