Connecticut starting to cash in on settlement with Juul

(WFSB) - Connecticut is starting to cash in on a major settlement worth millions.

The money is the result of a case against Juul. Connecticut led the way, arguing the vaping giant was targeting kids.

Connecticut just got its first payment of $1.5 million.

More is on the way, but the money is just part of the deal.

Limiting how the company can market will likely have an even bigger impact.

“Ever since I was in middle school, I saw a lot of students participating in it, offering me to participate,” said Mashai Roman, senior at Hillhouse High School.

For Mashai Roman, Chakour Biao, and Amir Jihad-Lee, seniors at Hillhouse High School, the peer pressure to vape hasn’t changed. For this trio, neither has their answer.

“I’ve definitely been asked to do stuff like that, I definitely said no, it’s a bad thing,” said Jihad-Lee.

Three years after holding a round table at Hillhouse, hearing from kids about vaping, Attorney General William Tong was back here to announce the state got its first payment as part of a $438 million, multi-state settlement with vape manufacturer, Juul Labs.

In total, Connecticut will get $16 million.

The state will put it towards programs to get people to stop vaping, along with education, in the hopes that others will never start in the first place.

“Before we started this case Juul was the dominant player. Juul is now on its heels and the vape industry knows that it has to change its practices, they have to, they’re being forced to,” said Tong.

Tong said that means being upfront on the amount of nicotine, no more marketing to kids, or flavors not approved by the FDA.

In 2019, 27% of Connecticut high schoolers admitted to vaping and last year the CDC reported more than 2.5 million middle and high schoolers across the U.S. vaped regularly.

“The funding that will come out of the settlement is significant and important, but I think the most important result is the requirement to change the marketing so we can reduce the likelihood young children will be manipulated by this and potentially get addicted to e-cigarettes,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Education and awareness is something these teens are fully on board with.

“You know some kids who do it, but I stay away from it. My thought process is, if you don’t start, you can’t get addicted,” said Biao.

Connecticut’s share of this massive settlement, $16 million, is scheduled to be paid out over the next six to 10 years.

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will work with local health departments on the education and prevention programs.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.