Essex man charged with DUI after pursuit in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Essex is facing charges after a pursuit in Waterford Tuesday night.

Shortly before 10 P.M., Connecticut State Police received calls for an erratic operator traveling southbound on I-95 in the area of the Gold Star Bridge.

Troopers identified a 2008 Saturn Aura XE failing to maintain the travel lane near Exit 82 in Waterford.

A motor vehicle stop was attempted, but the vehicle continued and engaged troopers in pursuit for approximately 1 mile.

The operator was boxed-in by state troopers and brought to a controlled stop.

Officers then identified Kevin Harris, 43-years-old of Essex, CT, as the operator of the Saturn Aura XE.

Harris did not comply with verbal instructions to exit the vehicle, and began to actively fight with state troopers in the right lane of the interstate as they removed him from the vehicle.

He was placed under arrest for operating under the influence after troopers detected a strong order of alcohol on his person.

After being transported to Troop E’s barracks, Harris declined an opportunity to take a field sobriety test.

Harris was held on a $10,000 bond pending his arraignment at New London Superior Court on 2/15/2023.

