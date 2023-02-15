Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The opioid overdose antidote Narcan could soon be sold over the counter as a nasal spray.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration is meeting with advisers to discuss making the nasal-spray version of Narcan available without a prescription.

Research shows that a wider availability of Narcan could save lives as opioid deaths across the country reached record numbers last year.

The drug company seeking the FDA’s approval says its over-the-counter nasal spray version of Narcan is designed to be used by people without medical training.

It also says the spray is easier to administer than an injection.

Approval could come as early as this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Meteorologist Scot Haney shows the weather update for Wednesday Feb 15.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Vote in Round 1 of our Pizza Playoffs!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!

Latest News

Hearing held to address rising electric bills
Hearing held to address rising electric bills
Season 2 of Road Stories premieres Friday on Circle.
Second season of hit animated series ‘Road Stories’ premieres Friday on Circle
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket shooter rushed from court after man charges at him
The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
Health experts say that now is the time to start protecting against spring allergies.
Now is the time to protect yourself against spring allergies, health experts say