Hearing held to address rising electric bills

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Many people are shocked at the number they saw on last month’s electric bill.

Eyewitness News told you about higher electric rates at the beginning of the year.

This all comes as Eversource just reported record profits for 2022.

But now a lot of people are starting to feel it.

Some have been able to vent at a legislative hearing in Hartford as politicians try to find a way to help customers.

Customers said they are shocked, and angry.

Their electric bills are $100 or $200 more in January than it was in December, even for someone living alone.

“I’m a single individual. How did that happen?” said Marilyn Diaz.

Diaz can’t believe how much she paid on her January electric bill.

“I’m upset about it when I opened my bill I was in shock,” Diaz said.

“Can you recall how much higher it was last month?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Oh gosh about $200,” Diaz said.

Diaz is not alone. She and a group of AARP members and volunteers are trying to find a solution.

The rates change every six months, so nothing can be done about your rates until July 1.

There is a push from lawmakers to look at how energy supply is regulated and governed.

A bill on the table would give regulators more power over setting the rates.

“People are having a tough time. They have to make decisions whether to take medicine or pay their utility bills. It’s not an easy thing,” said John Erlinghouser.

Erlinghouser knows seniors and retired folks are severely impacted here.

A hearing with the state’s energy committee to discuss the bill was held on Tuesday.

Eversource is against it.

“It has several negative unintended consequences,” said Vincent Pace, Assistant General at Eversource.

Eversource just reported record profits for 2022, earning more than $1.4 billion.

That’s nearly $200 million more than the company made in 2021.

“They only deliver the electricity. Their functions are currently regulated. That’s not what’s driving this increase in bill it’s energy supply which is deregulated,” said Erlinghouser.

Historically, the rates should go down July first.

