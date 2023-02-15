Hundreds of nursing students left without a school following Stone Academy’s decision to close

(WFSB) - Stone Academy is closing its doors . That leaves hundreds of nursing students without a school and without a degree.

The State Board of Nursing met Wednesday and discussed the issue for hours.

Notably missing from the meeting was the owner of Stone Academy, Joseph Bierbaum. Bierbaum is the owner of the LLC that runs Stone Academy. The I-Team tried to reach him a number of ways. He did not return our calls.

During Wednesday’s board meeting, dozens of students gathered at the East Hartford campus to listen, including Brandon Dipinto.

“A lot of you emotion, you know. It’s hard. You know, we work so hard. Now like what do we do?”

Dipinto was expecting to graduate from Stone Academy in April. He left his full-time job for the practical nursing program.

“I wanted to help people. That was my biggest thing,” said Dipinto.

Now it’s unclear when Dipinto and his classmates will be able to graduate. The Office of Higher Education says it will need to audit every student’s transcript.

“Students can certainly feel like they are close to finishing because they have these hours here, but the issue is we really don’t know. Those campus clinical hours cannot count. Those hours of instruction you got from unqualified faculty cannot count,” said Sean Seepersad with the Office of Higher Education.

It’s unclear how long the audit process will take. After the audit, students will then need to find another program with an opening.

“Everybody has families, everybody has kids. They just need to get us through,” said Dipinto

The meeting ended abruptly as students talked over each other asking for more time.

The state is asking students to fill out a survey to help them get a better idea of where students are and what needs to be done next.

Classes will end after Wednesday night’s evening classes, according to the Office of Higher Education.

The school will remain open for administrative purposes until February 24.

“Stone Academy’s staff will be available to students to assist them in any way possible until at least 5:00 pm on Friday, February 24, 2023,” officials say.

