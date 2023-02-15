Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say

One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

Officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

Police said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is described by authorities as 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Sweetwater is located in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Meteorologist Scot Haney shows the weather update for Wednesday Feb 15.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Vote in Round 1 of our Pizza Playoffs!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!

Latest News

Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr., stands near the Prospect Hill Monument,...
Governments target medical debt with COVID relief funds
A traffic alert has been issued.
Rt. 198 in Woodstock closed after vehicle crashes into utility pole
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
A motor vehicle stop was attempted, but the vehicle continued and engaged troopers in pursuit...
Essex man charged with DUI after pursuit in Waterford