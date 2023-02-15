LifeStar called after man falls 15 feet off roof in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 58-year-old man sustained serious injuries this morning after falling off a roof in Torrington.

Public safety dispatchers say the man fell roughly 15 feet off a roof of a building on Calhoun St earlier this morning.

LifeStar has been called and is expected to land at the Oliver Wolcott Technical School on Oliver St.

There have been no other details released surrounding the severity of the man’s injuries.

Torrington Fire Department and EMS responded to the incident and the scene remains active at this time.

