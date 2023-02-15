Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a carjacking that turned into a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, offices were called to a downtown-area gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.

KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.

The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.

Police did not immediately identify those involved or update the suspect’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This incident occurred last night on the corner of Elm Street and Middle Street.
Investigation underway after 3 people found dead inside Brooklyn, Conn. home
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said warm temperatures and rain is expected before the weekend.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Vote in Round 1 of our Pizza Playoffs!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!

Latest News

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
FILE - Robert Duvall attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International...
Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Iconic actress Raquel Welch dies at 82
Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its...
Your pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny – and win $5,000
Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22, have been charged in connection...
2 charged in Florida mass shooting that left 11 wounded