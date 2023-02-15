Contests
Middlebury restaurant fully booked for Valentine’s Day after surviving COVID-19 pandemic

If you’re looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day reservation there’s one option you can take off the table.
By Audrey Russo
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
“Meet Me Here” in Middlebury is completely booked for the night and they’re not even accepting take-out orders.

Sue Cummings, the owner of “Meet Me Here” says she is always prepared for a fully booked Valentine’s Day.

“I am still getting emails and calls,” says Cummings.

She says Tuesday night will be the busiest of her 7 years in business.

She is also reflecting on how the past two years have been more labor than love. COVID-19 brought challenges making her rethink her commitment to the restaurant industry.

“When the pandemic first started, I thought ‘oh no here we go’ but luckily, I did survive. I have great staff,” says Cummings.

“I think it’s word of mouth that we are getting a lot busier,” says Cummings.

