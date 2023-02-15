New Haven police make deadly shooting arrest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - There is finally justice in the Elm City.

Family and friends of Ernie Negroni-Feliciano Junior joined New Haven Police as Chief Karl Jacobson announced they have made an arrest in the deadly shooting that killed Negroni-Feliciano on December 30th, 2022.

37 year old Miguel Reynoso was charged with murder.

According to police, the 27 year old Negroni-Feliciano spent most of his life in New Haven before moving to Hartford a few years ago. He was shot while sitting in a car on Saltonstall Avenue.

“There’s a couple of motives, I don’t want to get into them publicly”, said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

Friends and family continue to grieve and express their love and support for Negroni-Feliciano.

“Ernie was that person that would take his shirt off his back for anybody. He had 2 beautiful kids that loved him so much”, said Chelsea Gonzalez, a friend of Negroni-Feliciano.

We are told Reynoso was out on probation for assault at the time of the shooting, with the chief adding the two men knew eachother.

Cameras, license plate readers, and good old fashion detective work helped police break the case.

“They were able to put together video of the car leaving, coming back, actually the car drives by the scene in the first place, so those cameras were able to tell a story. Put us to a residence, to help us make identification”, said Chief Jacobson.

The arrest came less than a week after police announced another arrest from a deadly shooting last month.

The chief says his detectives are very close on many of the other recent cases.

Ernie Negroni, father of late Negroni-Feliciano had a touching message.

“To Miguel’s family, I know it’s not your fault. I’ve got nothing against you, so please, I want peace and lets go forward”, said Negroni.

The family and friends stressed they did not want anyone to retaliate and let police do their job.

Miguel Reynoso is being held on 2 million dollars and will be back in court next month.

