Police: 3 found dead inside Brooklyn home

Breaking News - WFSB
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police have confirmed that 3 people were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn, Conn.

Late Tuesday night, Connecticut State Police were called to Elm St. and Middle St. around 8:30 P.M.

Troopers located 3 deceased individuals inside of a residence in the area.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is actively investigating the incident.

There is no further information about the nature of the deceased victim’s injuries.

Yellow crime scene tape, and police cruisers could be seen on Middle St. early Wednesday morning.

State police say there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

This is a breaking story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

