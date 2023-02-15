Contests
Police, Life Star responding to serious incident in Torrington

Torrington police.
Torrington police.(Torrington police / Facebook)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington police and Life Star are responding to a serious incident Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened at 1185 New Litchfield St. (Route 202).

Serious injuries are reported, according to Torrington police.

Life Star confirmed it is responding.

No other details are available at this time.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

