Prospect Gun Club causes controversy in their community

The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in discussion gun lobbyists believe that this will violate this amendment.(Juliana Alford)
By Nina Pezzello and Audrey Russo
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) -The Prospect Gun Club is trying to get the go-ahead to build a new shooting range, but not everyone is on board.

The current Prospect Gun Club is a small building with a few stalls.

The club wants to expand into something bigger.

Prospect Mayor Bob Chatfield explains the plan that will go before the town’s wetlands commission and the planning and zoning commission.

“A pavilion, a clubhouse, a skeet range”, said Mayor Chatfield.

In addition to moving the club from Cheshire Road to nearly 3 miles away on New Haven Road, the proposal would allow for an outdoor range with more than 30 stalls.

Shooting hours would go from 9AM to dusk 7 days a week.

Alfonso Demagistris is entirely against moving the gun club and explains his family’s history.

“My dad’s been here since the early seventies”, said Demagistris.

Alfonso Demagistris’ family owns property that borders the proposed site.

“They’re shooting that way I don’t know where the bullets are going to go. They’re supposed to be doing skeet shooting so—where are those bullets going to go”, said Demagistris.

The site for the proposed gun club may look like an abandoned field but those who are opposed to it are concerned the sound of the gunshots could carry through neighborhoods.

“There’s probably about six or seven houses and as soon as you cross route 69 highway there’s a whole development”, said Demagistris.

The Prospect Gun Club declined to do an interview or make a comment.

On social media some have expressed support for the project, which is not surprising for a town where the Mayor says pistol permit applications frequently land on his desk.

“In my tenure I’ve signed thousands”, said Mayor Chatfield.

The Mayor says there will be a public hearing likely in April after the town has found a venue large enough to accommodate those ready to pull the trigger, and those looking to stop it.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

