Rt. 198 in Woodstock closed after vehicle crashes into utility pole

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WFSB) - First responders are operating at the scene of a serious crash in Woodstock this morning.

Shortly before 7 A.M., State police dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle that crashed into a pole on Rt. 198/Eastford Rd. at Pole Bridge Rd.

Officials confirmed that local fire crews and state troopers are operating at the scene of the collision.

It is not known if anyone in the vehicle was injured in the crash.

The road remains closed at this hour.

Authorities are asking commuters to seek alternate routes, and avoid there area.

