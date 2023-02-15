Contests
Rt. 198 in Woodstock closed after vehicle crashes into utility pole

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WFSB) - First responders are operating at the scene of a serious crash in Woodstock this morning.

Shortly before 7 A.M., State police dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle that crashed into a pole on Rt. 198/Eastford Rd. at Pole Bridge Rd.

Officials confirmed that local fire crews and state troopers are operating at the scene of the collision.

It is not known if anyone in the vehicle was injured in the crash.

The road remains closed at this hour.

Authorities are asking commuters to seek alternate routes, and avoid there area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

