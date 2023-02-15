Contests
Serious injuries reported following crash that closed I-84 west in Farmington

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 west in Farmington is currently shut down following a rollover accident.

The accident occurred just before 10:26 Tuesday night.

The highway is shut down near Exit 39A.

Emergency services and the local fire department responded to the crash.

At least one patient has been transported to a local hospital and serious injuries have been reported.

The highway is currently shut down for an investigation and state police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

