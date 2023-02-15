Spirit announces Puerto Rico flight out of Bradley International Airport
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Spirit Airlines said it will launch a new Puerto Rico flight out of Windsor Locks.
Flights begin out of Bradley International Airport on June 7.
The nonstop service to San Juan will be offered three times a week, Spirit said.
Special introductory fares are starting at $59 one way, the airline said.
Spirit recently launched a nonstop flight from Bradley to Jamaica.
