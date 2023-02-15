Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was identified as Annellie Reed.
Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Rt. 5
Samuel Rivas.
Man assaulted several people, including a police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the mild weather continues, with a chance for record warmth...
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport prevented a Connecticut woman from...
Connecticut woman arrested with loaded gun at JFK International Airport

Latest News

Police said a man walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Police: Man stole cash from Girl Scout cookie stand
Police said a male walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Cash stolen from Girl Scout cookie stand
Authorities in Virginia said the bodies of two missing black labs were found on the side of the...
Sheriff ‘appalled’ after 2 stolen dogs found dead on side of road
Middlebury restaurant
Middlebury restaurant fully booked for Valentine’s Day after surviving COVID-19 pandemic