Beacon Falls superintendent suspended without pay after DUI arrest in Florida comes to light

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - A decision on the future of a superintendent arrested for a DUI back in September has been made.

After an hour-and-a half, the Region 16 Board of Education voted to suspend Superintendent Michael Yamin for two weeks without pay.

Many parents are not happy with this decision and believe Yamin is unfit to be a role model for students.

“For our kids, where is integrity and morality? What example are we setting for our kids?,” said an attendee of the meeting.

Others believe his mistake can be forgiven.

“These events are certainly poor judgement but I do believe these events do not define Mr. Yamin. I do believe he knows this was a mistake. I do believe in forgiveness,” said another attendee.

Yamin plead down from his September DUI in Florida to a reckless driving charge, but he didn’t tell the board about it until January, after getting a pay raise.

Since it became public knowledge, parents say students have passed memes around the school and question how he can lead a district that doesn’t respect him.

“It’s absolutely destroyed any kind of credibility he might have. The memes aren’t going to stop. Social media is going to keep perpetuating this,” said John Serdy, Beacon Falls.

Nowhere in Yamin’s contract is there a morality clause or mandatory reporting, should he have a run-in with the law.

Community members like John, who worked in the district, believe, with great power, comes great responsibility and Yamin should be held to the higher standard his position commands.

“I don’t know if termination was the answer because I still don’t think we have all the facts, but I think they were a little too lenient on him,” said John.

The board says they respect what Yamin has done over his tenure. They believe this suspension will atone for his sins and now, they just want to move forward.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.