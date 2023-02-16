Bear Bill at the Capitol

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) -

The fight to allow bear hunting in Connecticut has finished hibernating... the state is getting closer and closer to allowing it.

This is something Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes believes is long overdue.

She represents the Litchfield Hills-a district where bear home invasions are no longer a complete shock.

A 10 year old boy in Morris was attacked in her district this past October.

“The bears have become habituated which means they’re no longer afraid of human beings. And they don’t have any other natural predators”, said Reddington-Hughes.

A bill still needs to be written and it should be in a couple of weeks.

Deep commissioner Katie Dykes knows something has to happen.

“When the bears lose their fear of humans then they become bolder and take actions that can put them in danger and people in danger”, said Dykes.

DEEP’S given us the numbers and it is clear we have had more bear sightings and home invasions the last few years.

Seventy bears made their way into Connecticut homes in 2022, which is a giant increase from 2021, and crushes the record of 45 bears in 2020.

The bill is also expected to include banning bird feeders in warmer months.

The feeders attract bears because birdseeds and grains have lots of calories.

“We’re really asking folks to not put their bird feeders out. Birds have a lot of great access to food sources during those months”, said Dykes.

There is an opposing side, which includes The Sierra Club’s Connecticut Chapter that advocates for preserving wild life.

“We do not support a bear hunt”, said Ann Gadwah from The Sierra Club of Connecticut.

She also believes bears aren’t necessarily the problem.

“A lot of times it’s a human problem not a bear problem. A lot of times folks just don’t know how to coexist peacefully with bears”, said Gadwah.

There were bear sightings all over the state last year.

Reports in 158 Connecticut towns and cities including New Haven and the State Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.