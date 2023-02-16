Contests
Drug complaints lead to two arrests in Meriden

Jamie Carlson and Mariah Dumaine face drug and weapons charges following their arrests on Feb. 14 in Meriden.
Jamie Carlson and Mariah Dumaine face drug and weapons charges following their arrests on Feb. 14 in Meriden.(Meriden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Several complaints about drug activity in an area of Meriden led police to arrest a man and a woman.

Detectives charged Jamie Carlson, 39, and 24-year-old Mariah Dumaine, both of whom fled on foot when officers spotted them.

According to police, they responded to the area of 219 South Broad St. on Feb. 14 to check out the complaints.

When the first officer arrived, he said he observed a silver sedan in a spot that was reported to have been involved in illegal drug activity.

The officer immediately observed a man known to him through past experience as an active drug user. The male was leaning into the window of the car that had been reported for drug sales.

While speaking with the man, the man continued to look back at the silver sedan and its occupants.

Another man and a woman eventually exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene on foot. Police said the two reentered the vehicle only to get back out again with bags in their possession. When the officer told them to stop, they jumped a wall and fled on foot.

A brief foot pursuit ensued.

The male suspect, identified as Carlson continued running on South Broad Street and ignored officers verbal commands. The officer caught up with Carlson and made an arrest.

The other occupant of the vehicle who fled on foot was found nearby hiding in bushes. She was identified as Dumaine.

Officers and detectives worked together to gather the evidence from the scene.

Meriden police said they recovered one Ruger .38 cal with five live rounds of ammunition and...
Meriden police said they recovered one Ruger .38 cal with five live rounds of ammunition and one Beretta .22 caliber handgun with a magazine containing seven live rounds and 59 loose rounds of ammunition.(Meriden police)

The following items were recovered:

  • 22 grams of crack cocaine
  • 12.6 grams of fentanyl
  • 47.9 grams of white powdered substance
  • 26.8 grams of LSD
  • 4 grams of “Psychejellies”
  • 10, 8mg packages of Suboxone
  • 10 pills believed to be Xanax
  • 12 bags of heroin
  • 1 bag and lock combination with a scale, wax baggies, plastic bags, and money
  • 2 cell phones
  • 1 Ruger .38 cal with 5 live rounds of ammunition
  • 1 Beretta .22 caliber handgun with a magazine containing seven live rounds and 59 loose rounds of ammunition

Carlson was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession with intent to sell hallucinogen, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession with intent to sell non narcotic/hallucinogen, possession of a controlled substance third offense, possession of a hallucinogen, possession of narcotics, use of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with an officer.

Carlson was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

Dumaine was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer. Dumaine was also charged with a warrant for a separate case.

She was released from police custody after posting a $75,000 bond and a separate $2,500 bond for the warrant.

