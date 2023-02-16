Contests
Former UConn student pleads guilty to 2nd murder of crime spree

Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to two murders in 2020 as part of a crime spree, court...
Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to two murders in 2020 as part of a crime spree, court officials said.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A former University of Connecticut student accused in committing a deadly crime spree pleaded guilty to a second murder.

Peter Manfredonia, 26, pleaded guilty to murder and first-degree kidnapping with a firearm.

It was part of a plea deal, court officials said.

There was an agreed upon recommendation of 55 years to serve, to run concurrent with another guilty plea entered last week.

The incident happened in 2020.

Investigators said Manfredonia attacked two men with a sword in Willington. Theodore DeMers, 62, died in the attack and 80-year-old John Franco was hurt.

Police said Manfredonia then drove to Derby where he killed his high school friend, 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele.

After six days on the run, authorities caught up with Manfredonia in Maryland.

