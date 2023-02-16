Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Groton police look to identify credit card fraud suspect

Groton Town police are hoping to identify a credit card suspect who was spotted at the M&T Bank...
Groton Town police are hoping to identify a credit card suspect who was spotted at the M&T Bank at Montville Stop & Shop on Jan. 7.(Town of Groton police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A credit card fraud suspect is being sought by police in Groton.

The Town of Groton Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Wednesday.

It said the man committed credit card fraud at the M&T Bank in Montville Stop & Shop on Jan. 7.

Police asked that anyone who can identify the man give them a call at 860-441-6712.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This incident occurred last night on the corner of Elm Street and Middle Street.
Investigation underway after 3 people found dead inside Brooklyn, Conn. home
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Thursday showers
Technical Discussion: Even warmer weather today, but you’ll need the umbrella this afternoon...
Woman sustains serious injuries after driving through Torrington business
Woman sustains serious injuries after driving through Torrington business
Breaking News - WFSB
LifeStar called after man falls 15 feet off roof in Torrington

Latest News

Thursday showers
Technical Discussion: Even warmer weather today, but you’ll need the umbrella this afternoon...
Eyewitness News Thursday morning
Thursday showers
FORECAST: Even warmer weather today, but you’ll need the umbrella this afternoon
Stone Academy cancels classes sooner than anticipated
Stone Academy cancels classes sooner than anticipated