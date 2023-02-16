Groton police look to identify credit card fraud suspect
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A credit card fraud suspect is being sought by police in Groton.
The Town of Groton Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Wednesday.
It said the man committed credit card fraud at the M&T Bank in Montville Stop & Shop on Jan. 7.
Police asked that anyone who can identify the man give them a call at 860-441-6712.
