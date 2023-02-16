Groton police look to identify credit card fraud suspect

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A credit card fraud suspect is being sought by police in Groton.

The Town of Groton Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Wednesday.

It said the man committed credit card fraud at the M&T Bank in Montville Stop & Shop on Jan. 7.

Police asked that anyone who can identify the man give them a call at 860-441-6712.

