New Britain firefighters put out apartment building blaze

Crews put out fire at New Britain apartment building
By Bryant Reed and Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – One was person was taken to the hospital as crews battled a fire in New Britain.

The fire broke out in the basement of an apartment building on Capitol Avenue.

Fire officials said the blaze was out in about 10 minutes.

One person was rescued from the fire and taken to the hospital. Their extent of injuries is unknown.

Another person was injured. They were treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

