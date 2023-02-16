Contests
Meriden police search for crash suspect; City Hall locked down

A Channel 3 photographer recorded video of Meriden and state police searching for a suspect the morning of Feb. 16.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden asked people to avoid a section of the city while they search for a crash suspect.

The Meriden Police Department said the search was being conducted in the area of Liberty Street at Sunset Avenue on Thursday morning.

City Hall was said to be locked down.

Members of the Connecticut State Police has a K9 on the scene to help, Meriden police said.

“Please avoid this area if possible as the investigation is active and ongoing,” police posted to social media.

According to Meriden police, an officer noticed a vehicle with an extreme amount of body damage on Gravel Street.

At the same time, dispatchers said they received calls of a crash on Interstate 691 in the area of Broad Street. It was reported that a driver fled the scene of the crash. The vehicle spotted by the officer matched the description of the one whose driver fled, so the officer tried to locate the vehicle.

The vehicle was found a short time later in the area of Liberty Street and Sunset Avenue; however, it was empty.

An investigation determined that a driver who wore blue jeans and a black and yellow colored ball cap exited the car and fled on foot.

“This is an ongoing investigation and at this time we have no other information,” police said in a news release. “The traffic crash that occurred on the highway is being investigated by the Connecticut State Police and at this time it is unknown as to the seriousness of the crash.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

