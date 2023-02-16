Nursing home workers plan to rally at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Nursing home workers plan to rally at the state capitol Thursday morning.

Lawmakers will be discussing a bill that would create major changes to the nursing home industry.

The proposed bill would do a number of things, including establishing minimum nursing home staffing levels.

Nursing homes nationwide are facing an unprecedented worker shortage.

According to data released by the American Health Care Association, nursing homes have lost 210,000 workers over the course of the pandemic.

At the current pace of hiring, nursing homes would not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2027.

Staffing issues is one of the main things on the minds of workers that plan to rally at the capitol ahead of today’s hearing.

A group from St. Mary’s nursing home is planning to attend the rally in Hartford, saying they want better care for patients and increased accountability.

The bill would also require nursing homes to be more transparent about their costs.

The hearing begins this morning at 9:30 A.M.

