People take advantage of warm weather along the shoreline

By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Thursday’s warm weather was no doubt a big reason for many people to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

“How could you go wrong here, it’s the best day,” said Georgia Karamousianis.

She and her husband Niko came to Mystic from Lowell, MA to celebrate Niko’s 60th birthday.

“I’m a snowmobiler, there’s no snow anywhere though unless you go up in Canada and you’d be lucky to find it there, too,” said Niko Karamousianis said.

The couple enjoys winter, but 70s in February is alright by them, too.

The warm weather was also the driving force behind outdoor dining Thursday. That’s something atypical for businesses this time of year.

“Having this type of weather in February gets people in the seats,” said Walt Bansley, owner of Bank & Bridge Brewing. “Having a day like this, probably in the low 70s, it’s absolutely amazing. You can feel the energy in the town and the people walking around just soaking up that Vitamin D!”

There was plenty of Vitamin D to go around Thursday. Many people were out either grabbing a bite to eat, taking the dog for a walk or simply soaking up the sunshine.

Tony Mattero came to Mystic for the day with his daughter. He’s from Westerly, RI and came to take some photos for a class he’s taking.

He’s a native New Englander; so, like many of us, he knows the drill.

“If you live in New England and you don’t like the weather, just wait a minute and it will change,” Mattero said.

