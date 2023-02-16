Suspect in deadly drunk driving crash appears in court

(WFSB) - It was an emotional day inside a Hartford courtroom.

For the first time, Carri Roux saw the man who killed her son.

Jacob Coffey is charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Thursday’s court hearing was brief, but it was a difficult one.

Two mothers were inside the courtroom. One whose son was killed, the other who will see her son go to prison.

Coffey faces up to 10 years for killing Luke Roux, a 17-year-old who was coming home after playing baseball.

Coffey was driving back from a concert at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford this past summer.

Police say he was going 82 miles an hour, drove through a red light when he crashed into Roux’s car.

Coffey’s blood alcohol was twice the legal limit, said police.

Luke Roux’s mother Carri was not up to talking Thursday.

“I don’t think there’s going to be an easy agreement here, I think the family’s position here is that he should get close to the maximum penalty,” said the Roux’s attorney, John Houlihan.

Coffey is 21. He left court with his mother. Their attorney feels four years is a fair sentence.

“He’s a young man with no record and there’s a lot of good things to say about him at the appropriate time,” said William Gerace, the Coffey’s attorney.

A few weeks ago, Eyewitness News sat down with Carri and Stephen Roux. Their lives have been shattered.

“During the time we were just numb we were just trying to breath,” said Carri.

They feel Jacob Coffey is responsible, and so is Live Nation which owns the Xfinity Theater.

They say Coffey was tailgating and had been drinking excessively before the concert. They also say he was so drunk he was denied entry and was combative before he was allowed to drive off.

They are suing both. The Rouxs are hoping their lawsuit brings more attention to the dangers of drinking and driving, and to the tailgating that takes places at parking lots around the theater.

“If just one family hears this and makes a change and one life is saved, we’ve done something,” said Carri Roux.

Thursday’s hearing was a continuation. They’ll be back in court next month.

To avoid a trial, there must be a plea deal. Right now there’s no agreement, and ultimately it will be up to a judge to decide.

