Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(AP)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.

The recall came after U.S. safety regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla’s system responds in four areas along roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday on its website that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks.

The documents say Tesla is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This incident occurred last night on the corner of Elm Street and Middle Street.
Investigation underway after 3 people found dead inside Brooklyn, Conn. home
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Friday showers
Technical Discussion: Showers develop this evening with more substantial rain Friday morning. Briefly cooler this weekend!
Woman sustains serious injuries after driving through Torrington business
Woman sustains serious injuries after driving through Torrington business
Breaking News - WFSB
LifeStar called after man falls 15 feet off roof in Torrington

Latest News

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
LIVE: Biden remarks on aerial objects
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Loyola University men's basketball chaplain and school...
At 103, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball