Waterbury trying to find lifeguards for summer

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Today’s weather proves February is not too early to think about swimming.

The city of Waterbury is actively trying to recruit lifeguards for their summer season.

Part of the reason they’re looking now is because lifeguards are getting harder and harder to find.

“I was actually born and raised in Waterbury,” said Catherine Ortiz-Negron, Waterbury Recreation Director.

Ortiz-Negron has to dive deep to fulfill a tall order for Waterbury’s Summer Aquatic Program.

“We’re looking to get around 34 to 38 lifeguards,” Ortiz-Negron said.

There’s a lifeguard shortage statewide.

Ortiz-Negron said the city is running four separate lifeguard training sessions in conjunction with the Greater Waterbury YMCA.

“To give the kids an opportunity to have different dates to get certified because we know that the money is kind of like a thing,” said Ortiz-Negron.

She said it’s $300 for the basic level and $350 for a waterfront lifeguarding certification.

Since it’s a lot to shell for something that’s only good for two years, there’s a plan for candidates who end up working for the city.

“We as a city we’re planning on reimbursing the kids,” Ortiz-Negron said.

It’s not just the pools and the leisurely rec swims that Waterbury needs lifeguards to staff this summer.

“We have the Lakewood which would be a waterfront certification, we have a learn to swim program,” said Ortiz-Negron.

“We’ll help scholarship kids, so we’ve cut the cost back,” said Patti Flaherty, Aquatic Director at the YMCA.

In addition to running lifeguard certification tests for the city, she’s always looking for more help at the organization’s pool too.

She said physical requirements can sink a candidate as much as financial barriers.

“Swim 300 yards continuously, a mixture of freestyle and breaststroke, do a timed swim, a 20 yard dive down, get a 10 pound weight,” Flaherty said. “Then tread water for 2 minutes.”

For those who pass the test and qualify for financial help, Ortiz-Negron said there will be plenty of opportunities to put their certification to good use.

The pool season is extending from 6 to 9 weeks this summer.

“We’re planning on making the public pools come back to a community thing, where people do want to come,” said Ortiz-Negron.

Trying to make more people feel welcome, even those who have never dipped in a toe or taken the plunge.

“She’s always asking to go to the pool,” said Celena Solome in Waterbury. “Especially for moms like me who don’t really have much to do.”

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a lifeguard for the city of Waterbury, you can call (203)574-8342 or email lifeguard@waterburyct.org .

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.