Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game

A 4-year-old went viral after being featured on the jumbotron at a hockey game. (Source: DETROIT RED WINGS, WDIV, BRANDON ADAMS, THE QUAKER OATS COMPANY, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) – A little boy got almost as much attention as the players at a recent pro hockey game in Michigan.

The crowd booed every time the jumbotron showed opposing fans from Vancouver and cheered every time George came up – even if he didn’t quite figure out why the crowd was cheering for him.

“He didn’t know it was about him. He just kept saying, ‘Red team’s winning,’” his mom, Chelsea Miller, said.

The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling him “King George” on the internet.

Miller describes her son as shy, amid a whirlwind of attention.

“There were probably at least 100 people that asked to take pictures with him and high fives and, ‘Can I get an autograph?’ even,” she explained.

George’s mom said they were hoping his sign saying, “It’s my first game” would get him on camera, but they weren’t expecting this reaction.

“Everyone just made it so special for us,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Meriden after crime spree
Meriden, state police have person in custody following crash on I-691
Jamie Carlson and Mariah Dumaine face drug and weapons charges following their arrests on Feb....
Drug complaints lead to two arrests in Meriden
This incident occurred last night on the corner of Elm Street and Middle Street.
3 people found dead in Brooklyn home identified by state police
Rain Friday morning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Rain ends with a BIG temperature drop to end the work week!
Manchester police search for stabbing suspect; residents nearby told to stay inside
Manchester police search for stabbing suspect in ‘targeted home invasion’

Latest News

Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
Rain left behind what appeared to be a soot or dirt-like residue in vehicles in the Channel 3...
DEEP: Residue not connected to Ohio train derailment
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
Rain Friday morning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Rain ends with a BIG temperature drop to end the work week!
Bruce Willis walks the red carpet at the Jazz Foundation of America's 17th annual "A Great...
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?