Animal shelter at capacity after record number of pets surrendered in January

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A local animal shelter in North Haven says it is seeing a surge in people surrendering their pets.

Staff at Animal Haven in North Haven say they are at capacity.

In fact in January, they took in more pets in just one month than ever before.

“We had about 100 surrenders in a month from January 1st to January 31st. That’s the most I’ve ever seen in my whole life. We usually have that in a year,” said Michelle DeRosa, The Animal Haven.

Whether it’s people calling the shelter to surrender their pets, or just dumping them, Michelle says the biggest driver right now is those who got pets during the pandemic and didn’t do their research.

“A year later, things start to get back to normal, now they’re going to work and now the dogs are having anxiety because they’re used to having someone around all the time, they can’t handle it,” said Michelle.

The shelter can’t handle anymore either.

“We’re at capacity having to turn more people away than we’ve ever had to turn away before and that’s really upsetting to us,” said Linda Marino, President, The Animal Haven.

“Every shelter I know is full. We all call each other, we’re all at wits end,” added Michelle.

They shelter advised that you don’t get a puppy or a kitten if you’re older, know what breed you’re getting and how it would work with your living arrangements, and if you have to move, will pets be allowed at your new place?

“When people decide to adopt an animal, they have to understand it’s a life long commitment, and that there will be changes in your life and you have to adjust to be able to keep that animal because it is a member of the family,” said Linda.

That is why they want people to think it through before entertaining the idea of getting a pet. They say one of the worst things you can do is adopt a pet only to have it end up back at a shelter.

