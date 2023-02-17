Bill proposes to change access to town beaches

(WFSB) - Who’s allowed and how much you pay to be at certain Connecticut beaches could soon change.

The proposed changes have some shoreline residents pretty upset.

House Bill 6650 would put an end to certain municipalities prohibiting non-residents from accessing beaches. It would also limit the charges of non-residents to be no more than 50% more than what residents pay to be at public beaches.

“The state of Connecticut has put in a lot of money to ensure the success of Long Island sound and I’m glad we have, and I do believe our Connecticut residents deserve access to those same beaches,” 96th District Democratic Representative Roland Lemar said.

Andy Pace spends his summers in Old Lyme. He likes it because it tends to be quiet. Now, he’s worried what this summer could bring.

“It’s going to bring traffic,” Pace said. “It’s going to be more people down here.”

His biggest concern is extra congestion and if everyone will stay safe.

Local leaders agree.

“One of the things we’ve seen with out-of-town individuals who aren’t familiar with the twists and turns of beach side streets, (how) narrow the streets (are), children playing out in the streets, bikers, pedestrians walking, there is a real concern for congestion,” 28th District State Senator Tony Hwang said.

“When you have limited beach area and you overwhelm that area, there’s a public safety issue and that’s the problem I’m concerned about as a resident of Old Lyme,” said Old Lyme Resident Douglas Whalen.

Whalen is the President of Old Colony Beach Club Association in Old Lyme. He and residents fear this bill could make their summers not as peaceful.

“Just an inability to control traffic,” Pace said.

