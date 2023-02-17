East Hartford man charged with second degree manslaughter nearly a year after drunk driving crash

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An arrest has been made in a drunk driving crash that left one person dead.

Ricardo Figueroa, 23, has been charged with second degree manslaughter, among other things, for a crash that took place almost a year ago.

On March 13, 2022, police responded to a two-car accident on I-84 west, adjacent to the Route 2 westbound entrance ramp, at around 1:53 a.m.

Police say a witness saw Figueroa driving at a high rate of speed when he collided into the back of a Toyota Corolla.

Figueroa’s car subsequently rolled and landed on its roof while the Toyota Corolla spun out off the roadway.

The Corolla had three female passengers.

The driver, Alanys Roche-Suarez, 21, of Chicopee, MA, was transported to Hartford Hospital with life threatening injuries and was later declared deceased.

Alanys passed three days after the accident due to blunt force trauma of the head, neck and torso.

The front passenger, Johannaeliz Gonzalez, 24, of Holyoke, MA, was transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The rear passenger, Kali Miranda, 26, of Springfield, MA, was transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

When police arrived, Figueroa claimed he had been the passenger in the vehicle. He told police a woman was driving and had fled the scene.

He claimed to not know this woman’s identity.

Police observed that Figueroa had a laceration to his face that was consistent with a blood smear in the vehicle.

He also showed signs of impairment, including the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Troopers conducted a field sobriety test which suggested he was under the influence. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for medical treatment.

Police were granted a search warrant to obtain data on Figueroa’s car, which showed he was driving at speeds of over 100 MPH prior to the crash, according to police.

Troopers were also granted a search warrant for blood specimens and medical records from hospital staff.

The toxicology examination indicated that Figueroa was under the influence of alcohol.

They also collected evidence from the inside of Figueroa’s vehicle that confirmed he was the driver.

Troopers applied for a warrant for Figueroa’s arrest, which was granted on 02/08/2023.

Yesterday Figueroa turned himself in to Troop H in Hartford.

He is charged with manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle, manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the third degree, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Figueroa was later released on a $125,000.00 surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Manchester Superior Court, on 03/06/2023.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.