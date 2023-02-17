Family Friday: Frosty fun & Frankenstein for President’s Day weekend

(WFSB) - It’s President’s Day weekend and that means an extra day off for many. From frosty fun to scary new musicals, there is a lot of to choose from when planning days out with the family.

Wintertide

February 18 – 20

Mystic Seaport Museum

10:00am – 5:00pm

Kid-friendly activities

Meet reindeer & working dogs

Keep warm at the planetarium

Tickets: $23 for adults, $18 for kids, members are free

Young Frankenstein The Musical

February 17 – 19

By the Colchester Community Theatre

Performances at Bacon Academy High School, Colchester

Tickets available at the door

Winter Wanderers Vacation Program

February 20 & 21

Roaring Brook Nature Center, Canton

9:00am – 12:00pm

Two-day program – Pre-registration required

