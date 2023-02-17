Family Friday: Frosty fun & Frankenstein for President’s Day weekend
(WFSB) - It’s President’s Day weekend and that means an extra day off for many. From frosty fun to scary new musicals, there is a lot of to choose from when planning days out with the family.
- February 18 – 20
- Mystic Seaport Museum
- 10:00am – 5:00pm
- Kid-friendly activities
- Meet reindeer & working dogs
- Keep warm at the planetarium
- Tickets: $23 for adults, $18 for kids, members are free
Young Frankenstein The Musical
- February 17 – 19
- By the Colchester Community Theatre
- Performances at Bacon Academy High School, Colchester
- Tickets available at the door
Winter Wanderers Vacation Program
- February 20 & 21
- Roaring Brook Nature Center, Canton
- 9:00am – 12:00pm
- Two-day program – Pre-registration required
