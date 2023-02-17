Contests
Family Friday: Frosty fun & Frankenstein for President’s Day weekend

Frosty fun & Frankenstein for President’s Day weekend
By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s President’s Day weekend and that means an extra day off for many. From frosty fun to scary new musicals, there is a lot of to choose from when planning days out with the family.

Wintertide

  • February 18 – 20
  • Mystic Seaport Museum
  • 10:00am – 5:00pm
  • Kid-friendly activities
  • Meet reindeer & working dogs
  • Keep warm at the planetarium
  • Tickets: $23 for adults, $18 for kids, members are free

Young Frankenstein The Musical

  • February 17 – 19
  • By the Colchester Community Theatre
  • Performances at Bacon Academy High School, Colchester
  • Tickets available at the door

Winter Wanderers Vacation Program

  • February 20 & 21
  • Roaring Brook Nature Center, Canton
  • 9:00am – 12:00pm
  • Two-day program – Pre-registration required

