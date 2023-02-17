Contests
Gift shop theft leads to interfering with officer charge for man in Moosup

Joshua Rubenfeld faces larceny and interfering with police charges following a theft in Moosup.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A matter of $80 stolen from a gift shop register in Plainfield led to an array of charges for a man.

Joshua Rubenfeld is accused of stealing the money from the Cloud Nine Shoppe in the Moosup section of town on Thursday around 4:45 p.m.

It happened when the store’s owner briefly stepped outside the building, police said.

After the theft, police said Rubenfeld exited the store and walked in the direction of Chucky’s Gas Station on Main Street.

Around 10:45 p.m., police said they received a tip from a person who said the suspect was at the Music Lady Cafe.

Officers said they made contact with Rubenfeld, who matched a description from the Cloud Nine’s surveillance cameras.

A search of Rubenfeld was conducted, which resulted in finding additional stolen property and a Vipertek handheld stun gun, police said.

Rubenfeld was arrested and transported to the Plainfield Police Department.

During the booking process, police said Rubenfeld provided a false name and was uncooperative.

Rubenfeld was ultimately charged with two counts of sixth-degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with an officer, and failure to submit to the taking of fingerprints.

He was held at the Plainfield Police Department on a $10,000 bond and scheduled be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

